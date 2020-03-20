0

I have an Acorns account and have been depositing a modest amount into it every week for a couple of years. I've been trying to understand exactly how it works recently. It seems like its a lot of Vanguard index funds tracking the overall stock market.

My question is does it make sense to put more money into it now than I usually would if I think the stock market will recover? For example I can see the VTI ETF is at about $118 a share right now. If I buy shares in that right now and the stock market recovers I will make a profit. Does the Acorns ETF have this same buy low characteristic?

