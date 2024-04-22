I need a bit of a help deciding if it's better to invest in a property or ETFs. I have currently saved up a decent sum of money and I'm looking to invest it wisely. I'm 27, if that matters.

Option 1: Investing in a commercial property

Mortgage amount: £275,000 Down payment: £35,000 Property value: around £300,000 Interest: 8.5% pa Loan term: 20 years Monthly payments: £2300 Total loan amount payable: £551,935 Assuming a monthly total rental of £2500: Property management fee of 7%: £175, Mortgage per month: £2300 (could be around $5000 by year 10) Remaining: £25 (only the first year, will increase every year) After 20 years property value: ????

(scroll down for option 2 and skip background info)

I'm a British Indian and have access to emerging markets (India) because my parents were born in India, and I was able to open up a bank account (NRO). I was looking at the ETFs in the banking app and was very surprised to see that the annual returns of many funds were more than twice of what I would get in the UK.

Initially, my plan was to put down my savings as a deposit, get a mortgage and buy a commercial property to let. I have a trusted uncle in India who owns a firm that does this for other people of Indian origin. His firm manages the property, draws up the contracts for renters, manage any repairs etc. They will even help me apply for a bank loan. Last time I was in India (about 2 years ago) he took me on a small tour to show a few of the properties his firm manages. They have several properties with 2-3 floors, multiple office spaces and shops; rented to restaurants, banks, etc. He offered to help me invest in a property of my own if I were interested and help with all the paperwork. The firm charges 10% (for others but 7% for me because I'm family) of rental income as fee and the rest (if any) will be deposited into my UK bank account monthly (or can be reinvested elsewhere or do whatever I want)

Assuming this all works out, I put down £35k as a down payment + £275,000 in mortgage. Property value would be around 300K and another 10 for registration / tax etc. Comparing it to the other properties that this firm manages, the rental income from such a property will be anywhere between £2.5k - £3K every month. The mortgage will be around 8.5% pa (best case).

I was trying to do some math around this and I've put down what I came up with at the top in grey box.

I know £25 a month is not a lot, and it doesn't make any sense to wire that across to UK because of exchange rates and commissions, but the way it was presented to me, this is only a starting thing. Things will improve after some time. Say, after 5 years, the rental prices will go up (by at least 5% each year) and eventually the monthly mortgage payments will lower... not to mention the prices of the property itself will go up.

Option 2: Investing in ETFs

Initial Deposit: £35,000 Monthly investment: £1000 Average interest rate: 20% Amount after 20 years, compounded: £3,100,000 (!?)

On the other hand, I have been looking around what my bank account in India provides in terms of investments. Though I am not eligible for every type of investment, the ones available to me are pretty interesting. For example, HDFC Flexi Cap fund [1] shows 43.4% returns in the last year, and a 19.67% in the last 5Y. There are several others that are performing well like this ( Quant flexi cap fund [2]: 61.31% Y2D returns, 30.00% 5Y).

This got me thinking, I could drop in my savings of £35K now into one of these funds. I am able to save around £1000 a month at the moment, after all my bills are paid (as well as some money put aside for travelling etc). Even if I take an average of 20% returns per year and do this for the next 20 years (term of the mortgage). Rough math says I should have around £3 million (with compounding the interest). That sounds way too good to be true. Am I calculating this wrong?

Do Index funds in India really yield these kinds of returns? I have a bank account with one of the top private banks and they seem to have a very good customer support and reputation, so I think they can be trusted.

I know I probably won't be able to save £1000 a month for the next 20 years. Rental prices in London are increasing, I could get married (though both me and my girlfriend want to be childfree forever so no children for us), lose a job, or anything else might happen to change my situation. Maybe I could average it to £500 a month which means it'll still be worth 2.46 million... which again seems too high and too good to be true.

So in the end, A property is a good risk free investment and seems like real estate investment cannot go wrong. On the other hand, EFTs require some of my time to manage, and they are pretty risky - but seems that they are doing okay and is a good solution too...

What should I prioritise? Am I looking at this wrong? Is ETF better than investing in property?

[1] https://www.moneycontrol.com/mutual-funds/nav/hdfc-flexi-cap-fund-growth/MZU001

[2] https://www.moneycontrol.com/mutual-funds/nav/quant-flexi-cap-fund-direct-plan-growth/MES041

note: I am not affiliated with any of these websites, I just use them to look at performances of indices.