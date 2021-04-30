I am filing out taxes for my rental property in Philadelphia, PA which I own as an individual. As far as I can tell, all applicable taxes specifically for Philadelphia are the following:

School Income Tax (SIT)

Net Profits Tax (NPT)

Business Income & Receipts Tax (BIRT)

Am I understanding all of these taxes correctly? Do they stack together? Also, are they on net rental income? Since I only started renting it out later in the year, the net (less mortgage interest, insurance, etc...) is actually negative. Does this mean I can simply not file them?