0

I am filing out taxes for my rental property in Philadelphia, PA which I own as an individual. As far as I can tell, all applicable taxes specifically for Philadelphia are the following:

  • School Income Tax (SIT)
  • Net Profits Tax (NPT)
  • Business Income & Receipts Tax (BIRT)

Am I understanding all of these taxes correctly? Do they stack together? Also, are they on net rental income? Since I only started renting it out later in the year, the net (less mortgage interest, insurance, etc...) is actually negative. Does this mean I can simply not file them?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.