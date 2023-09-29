Prospective tenant in Philadelphia, PA wants to pay for year long lease all up front. How does this impact net income and therefore taxes? Typically when paid on a monthly basis I am able to deduct depreciation of property to offset taxable income from the rent collection; some in 2023, some in 2024 as lease is [October ‘23, October ‘24]. With an all up front payment, all of the income would be in 2023, while the scheduled depreciation would not be able to offset the income, leading to substantially higher taxes. Unless I am misunderstanding, this seems detrimental. Normally the net tax comes out close to 0 since yearly depreciation covers the income. But if all of a sudden the income is all in 2023, depreciation wouldn’t be enough to net it out, thereby incurring non-zero taxes and causing me to pay more than I otherwise would have. The only way it nets to 0 delta over the 2 years is if home depreciation can be used to offset other income (ie salary) in 2024. Not sure if this is possible? Is this a correct understanding?