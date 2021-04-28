I repositioned my investments and sold a large quantity of stock in the first quarter of this year. As such, for the first time in a long time, I will need to pay estimated taxes. However, I am not sure how estimated taxes work and I am finding the literature assumes a lot about my knowledge. I have a few clarifying questions about the overall system behind estimated tax payments.

I noticed that it is possible to pay all of one’s estimated taxes in one go on the first quarterly payment deadline. Is it possible to make a lump payment at any time other than for the first installment? I missed the first quarterly payment deadline and I didn't follow the IRS’s description of how to calculate penalties. Is there a calculator somewhere? I am an expatriate and wasn’t required to pay income tax last year. Is this helpful for avoiding penalties? I thought I saw some verbiage indicating that penalties are related to a percentage of last year's taxes.

Thank you in advance!