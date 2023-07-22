I have not worked for the first half of this year and have some modest dividend/interest income that would end up being less than $1000 in taxes by the end of the year, so I have not been paying any estimated taxes on that income. However, I recently started a new job as an independent contractor where I will be making enough money to put my tax liability over $1000 by the end of the year.

As far as I'm able to tell, it seems like the safe harbor for underpaying estimated taxes only applies to "withholding and refundable credits" and not on-time estimated tax payments?

So essentially, by starting this job, it seems like I now will owe an underpayment penalty for the first 2 estimated tax payments (dividends only) even if I use the Annualized Income Installment Method and pay all future quarterly taxes on time?

I guess my overall question is why don't on-time estimated tax payments also count towards the 90% safe harbor limit or the < $1000 in taxes owed in order to not have to pay a late payment penalty? Or am I misunderstanding something here?

Is the only way around this to just pay the estimated taxes on time even if you expect your total tax liability to be under $1000 for the year?