I recently sold an investment that has generated a capital gain that is a substantial fraction of my 2020 income. My brokerage did not withhold tax (I think that is normal), but I am now materially underpaying my federal income tax for 2020 (ignore the state and local tax, somehow my employer over-withheld those). I have never done an estimated tax payment before or filled out a 1040-ES.

Can I just make a one-time, one-off payment here: https://www.irs.gov/payments/direct-pay? Do I necessarily need to fill out a 1040-ES or can I make an educated guess at the tax (did some excel sheet math and have an idea of what the number should be)?

Edit: also, how would I go about reporting this one-time payment when I file my 2020 taxes?