Suppose some person with a lot of cash jumps into a Twitch stream they like and gives the streamer $20000. (This would be on the high end for Twitch donations, but nowhere near record-setting.)

From the giver's end, this seems like a gift. They receive nothing in exchange for the contribution beyond a brief "holy crap, thank you so much!", and maybe, like, a sub emote named after them or something. $20000 is above the annual gift tax exclusion (currently $15000), so it seems like the giver would need to count $5000 against their lifetime gift tax exclusion, and possibly pay gift tax if their lifetime exclusion has run out.

From the recipient's end, things look different. Streamers are legally required to pay income tax on income from their streams, including from donations such as this. The recipient of a gift does not need to pay income tax on the gift (the giver pays gift tax instead), so from the streamer's end, this doesn't seem like a gift.

That's the (hypothetical) scenario that motivated this question, but not the only case where two sides might have trouble agreeing whether something is a gift.

All resources I've found seem to assume that a transfer is legally either a gift or not a gift - I've never found anything that considers the possibility that a transfer might be a gift on one end and not a gift on the other.

For the purpose of determining gift and income taxes, assuming both sides are in the US, is it possible for a transfer to only be considered a gift on one end? What taxes apply in the above scenario?