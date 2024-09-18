0

Scenario: Daughter might purchase a house from us for $400,000.

We give her "equity credit" as part or all of the down payment.  (She has been renting it from us and total rents exceeded that.)

If that happened this year (2024) that is the annual gift tax exclusion of $18,000 and a $12,000 reduction in the lifetime exclusion (from 27,220K for a couple to 27,208K).

But since my wife and I are two, and daughter is married, we actually can give them 72K (more than thirty!) without even affecting the lifetime exclusion.

And if we pass with an estate valued at only two million, there would be no federal estate tax.

(There's still a tax in our state, though)

Some of the numbers altered for simplicity.

Am I misinterpreting any part of this?  True for an outright gift, but when it is credit for the purchase, does that change the rules?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

First of all, the 18K is only excluded if it's the total gift, you cannot exclude $18K of the gift and pay tax on the rest. So if you're gifting $400K, then all of it is taxable, not just $382k.

True for an outright gift, but when it is credit for the purchase, does that change the rules?

Not entirely sure what you mean by "credit for purchase". Not familiar with such a concept.

But since my wife and I are two, and daughter is married, we actually can give them 72K (more than thirty!) without even affecting the lifetime exclusion.

Up to 72K. But, if the total gift is more than that then again - all of it is taxable.

And if we pass with an estate valued at only two million, there would be no federal estate tax.

According to the current law. That may change by the time of your passing. However your estate won't be taxed retroactively on the portion of the lifetime exclusion already used up.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .