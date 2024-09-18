Scenario: Daughter might purchase a house from us for $400,000.

We give her "equity credit" as part or all of the down payment. (She has been renting it from us and total rents exceeded that.)

If that happened this year (2024) that is the annual gift tax exclusion of $18,000 and a $12,000 reduction in the lifetime exclusion (from 27,220K for a couple to 27,208K).

But since my wife and I are two, and daughter is married, we actually can give them 72K (more than thirty!) without even affecting the lifetime exclusion.

And if we pass with an estate valued at only two million, there would be no federal estate tax.

(There's still a tax in our state, though)

Some of the numbers altered for simplicity.

Am I misinterpreting any part of this? True for an outright gift, but when it is credit for the purchase, does that change the rules?