I live in Washington State. I received a large, one-time monetary gift from my parents (>>$15k) who live in Pennsylvania.

My question is to ask if Pennsylvania taxes the giver of funds. Both parents are living. This gift is not inheritance.

I checked with my (WA) accountant about federal income and (WA) state taxation. She does not know about Pennsylvania law. My question is specifically about Pennsylvania, and about if the giver of funds owes taxes on the gift. Thanks!