I'm shopping around for solar and a company called me.
I'm a bit suspicious, due to some what I think might be red flags:
- The first caller could answer few questions, spoke with a heavy accent, could not tell me details about their physical store in the local area (they said the reason was they have many offices).
- I never gave my personal details out to any solar company. They addressed me by someone else's name...a name I often used to address in text scams, like "buy warranty for car" or "refund for computer services", so they clearly got my wrong name and phone number from the same place scammers are getting it.
- They want me to E-mail them a copy of my utility bill and photo ID.
- They promise to pay me more than hundred dollars if I sit through their on-line meeting and send the items in #3 to them.
I am genuinely interested in having solar installed, but suspicious. Is there a danger of providing this information to them? Is that likely normal procedures for a solar company to request this information?