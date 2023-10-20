1

I have been purchasing T-bills from TreasuryDirect, but I recently realized that I can also purchase new issue T-bills from Fidelity. The UX is better and when the money is between bond auctions, it can sit in the Fidelity money market rather than my low-interest savings account.

Also, TreasuryDirect has 4 week, 8 week, 13 week,... maturity but Fidelity has only 4 week. I suppose this could be the one benefit of using TreasuryDirect, but it doesn't make sense why Fidelity would not include these options.

    Fidelity most definitely has other maturities, not just 4 weeks
    – littleadv
    2 hours ago
  • If your bank’s savings apy is that low, find a different bank. It’s trivially easy in 2023.
    – RonJohn
    1 hour ago
  • @littleadv RonJohn Ok, well is there any benefit for me to keep using tdirect?
    – JobHunter69
    1 hour ago
  • Not really.....
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Essentially, treasury Direct acts as an "in-house broker" for those who don't have an investment account that they'd rather work with
    – keshlam
    58 mins ago

