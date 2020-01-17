My girlfriend is an immigrant and for her birthday, I asked her what she wanted. She said she would like me to send a gift back to her home country for her parents instead of getting her something. I plan to send around $300-$400. Are there any laws I should know about?
Asked
Viewed 14 times
New contributor
-
People (mostly Latin Americans, Filipinos and Asian Indians) send out many tens of billions of dollars every year. There are no US laws about "exporting" such a small sum of money. – RonJohn 1 hour ago