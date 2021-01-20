5

This answer by base64 mentions:

Now you may ask why VTI is 0.03% while VTSAX 0.04%. That is because Vanguard of VTSAX provides service, while the service of VTI is provided by your broker.

I don't see what kind of services mutual funds (e.g., VTSAX) offer that equivalent ETFs (e.g., VTI) don't. Wouldn't shareholders call their brokers when purchasing/selling their mutual funds if they don't want to do it themselves online, just like for ETFs? Or do mutual funds offer some other kind of services that ETFs don't?

Note that the example I chose (VTSAX vs. VTI) compare an index-based mutual fund vs. its ETF equivalent, but I am generally in any mutual funds and their ETF equivalents, regardless of whether they are indexed-based or actively managed

  • Aren't you asking "What kind of services do mutual funds offer that brokers of ETFs don't?" – base64 17 hours ago
    @base64 I don't know: Wouldn't shareholders call their brokers when purchasing/selling their mutual funds if they don't want to do it themselves online, just like for ETFs? – Franck Dernoncourt 17 hours ago
    Are you confusing index funds with mutual funds by any chance? – user541686 11 hours ago
  • @user541686 smartasset.com/financial-advisor/index-fund-vs-mutual-fund: "Index Fund [...] can be structured as a mutual fund or as an exchange-traded fund (ETF)". VTSAX is an index fund structured as a mutual fund. VTI is an index fund structured as an ETF. Is my understanding correct? The question is focusing on the difference between mutual funds and their equivalents ETFs, regardless of whether they are indexed-based or actively managed. – Franck Dernoncourt 1 hour ago
When you invest in a traditional (not exchange traded) mutual fund, you generally have an account with the mutual fund company directly. Your money goes straight to them, they send you statements, you log in directly to their website, etc. If you interact with a broker at all (not required), the broker is simply acting as a sales person for the mutual fund company, perhaps getting a sales commission from the mutual fund company.

With an ETF, you do not interact directly with the fund company at all. You are required to purchase shares through a broker, and your account, statements, and website access are all managed by the broker. The fund does not pay any sales commission to the broker; they get paid through any transaction fees they might charge the investor. (These days, there are often no transaction fees.)

ETFs and mutual funds have many similarities and various differences. There are different types of ETFs and different types of ETFs so the following is a general comparison of ETFs and open ended funds:

MUTUAL FUNDS

  • Actively managed
  • May have minimum holding periods and penalties for selling sooner
  • Usually bought or sold at the end of the day
  • Trading occurs between the investor and the fund
  • Actively managed
  • Higher fees and higher expense ratios
  • Higher minimum investment
  • No limit on the number of shares that can be issued
  • Share price (NAV) is based on value of assets held and calculated EOD
  • Cannot be sold short
  • Tax disadvantaged if shares must be sold to raise cash for redemptions

ETFs

  • No minimum holding period
  • Are more cost effective
  • Trade like stocks throughout the day (share price can differ from the NAV)
  • More likely to be passively managed (index ETFs) and therefore, lower expenses
  • No minimum investment required (some brokers offer fractional shares purchases)
  • Can be sold short
  • Passive management provides tax advantages "in-kind redemptions" does not incur taxable realized gains (creation and redemption)
  • I think OP is asking specifically about index funds vs. their ETF equivalents. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 9 hours ago
  • 2
    Based on the question and subsequent comments, it's not clear what the OP is asking. – Bob Baerker 9 hours ago
  • 1
    I'm shocked, shocked to see an unclear question on this site! :O – Fattie 5 hours ago
  • All we have to do is change the tags and the question will make perfect sense ;->) – Bob Baerker 5 hours ago
  • Ben's correct, index-based mutual funds vs. their ETF equivalents, or more generally mutual funds vs. their ETF equivalents, regardless of whether they are indexed-based or actively managed. – Franck Dernoncourt 1 hour ago

