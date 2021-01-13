For example, the top interest rate for margin loans as of today in AUD is currently set to 1.5%, while for ZAR the interest rate is set to 8.057%. That is a huge difference. If I were in South Africa, why would I ever take out a margin loan in ZAR when I could have it in AUD at a much lower interest rate?

Personally, I'm in the United States and the base currency of my account is in USD, whose interest rate is set to 1.59%. But if that USD interest rate were ever to significantly increase relative to some other currency, why shouldn't I switch my loan to that currency instead? I understand that this would expose me to currency fluctuation risk, but over the long term, unless there is a catastrophe in one of the currencies, shouldn't these fluctutions even out?