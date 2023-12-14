Background: During the meeting on December 13, 2023, the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to keep interest rates at the level of 5.25% - 5.50%. The market's expectation is that interest rates have peaked and no further increases are anticipated. There were at least two immediate impacts of the decision:

The S&P 500 index immediately increased in value from around 4660 to 4710.

The exchange rate between the EUR and USD rose from 1.078 to 1.093.

My Intuition:

Given that interest rates in the USA are relatively high, I would expect that the decision to maintain them at the same level would decrease the value of stock indexes because the money is still expensive.

Similarly, high interest rates make investments like U.S. bonds more lucrative, so I would expect more investors to switch from other currencies into USD, strengthening it.

Question: What is the intuition behind the market's reaction to the Fed's decision, and why might my intuition be incorrect?