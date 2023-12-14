0

Background: During the meeting on December 13, 2023, the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to keep interest rates at the level of 5.25% - 5.50%. The market's expectation is that interest rates have peaked and no further increases are anticipated. There were at least two immediate impacts of the decision:

  • The S&P 500 index immediately increased in value from around 4660 to 4710.

  • The exchange rate between the EUR and USD rose from 1.078 to 1.093.

My Intuition:

  • Given that interest rates in the USA are relatively high, I would expect that the decision to maintain them at the same level would decrease the value of stock indexes because the money is still expensive.

  • Similarly, high interest rates make investments like U.S. bonds more lucrative, so I would expect more investors to switch from other currencies into USD, strengthening it.

Question: What is the intuition behind the market's reaction to the Fed's decision, and why might my intuition be incorrect?

