Online you can find a lot of resources explaining vesting and cliffs. They all assume that we're talking about a fixed one-time amount of stock.

How does vesting work exactly if stock is part of a regular compensation? Can someone explain with a concrete example?

E.g. let's assume: Annual compensation comprises:

Base Salary: $200,000

Bonus: $50,000

Stock Grant: $200,000 (RSU / Restricted stock units)

where the stock grant is subject to a 4-year vesting schedule (25% each year) and a 1-year cliff.

What would be the exact amount of stock that you actually receive in/after year 1, 2, 3, 4, and say 5? By receive I mean stock that you can sell and turn into money. Does vesting just "defer" access to those annual $200,000 in stock or do you actually receive less in the first years?

And does the vesting schedule "restart" for each year for the respective stock grant of that year, or is the schedule tied to years working at that company?