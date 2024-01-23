0

My partner got this stock option offer and I would deeply appreciate your advice on what it means. Is this a standard offer? Where on the spectrum of stock offers does this stand? The company is a startup.

"Stock Options. It will be recommended to the Company’s Board of Directors that you be granted an option to purchase 255,010 shares of the Company’s Common Stock at the fair market value on the date of the grant. All of these options will vest over four years, commencing on your first day of employment with the Company (the “Vesting Commencement Date”). 25% shall vest on the one year anniversary of the Vesting Commencement Date and the remaining options shall vest in equal monthly installments over the 36 months thereafter. The provisions of your stock option grant shall be subject to the provisions of the Company’s standard form of Stock Option Agreement and Option Grant. It will be recommended to the Company’s Board of Directors that your options be subject to acceleration provisions based upon change of control."

Improve this question
New contributor
user127371 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • This needs more info to truly evaluate, but in general, the less proven a company, the less valuable the stock options. Because most new startups fail. Sometimes, the options end up being worth a lot of money. Because some startups become huge. Generally the advice is to not overweight the value of the options.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    This text is a standard boilerplate stock option component, and on its own is meaningless. 255,010 pieces of paper that you can't even use to wipe your behind with means nothing. Do you know anything about the company's current valuation, business plan, financials, etc?
    – littleadv
    14 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .