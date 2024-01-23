My partner got this stock option offer and I would deeply appreciate your advice on what it means. Is this a standard offer? Where on the spectrum of stock offers does this stand? The company is a startup.

"Stock Options. It will be recommended to the Company’s Board of Directors that you be granted an option to purchase 255,010 shares of the Company’s Common Stock at the fair market value on the date of the grant. All of these options will vest over four years, commencing on your first day of employment with the Company (the “Vesting Commencement Date”). 25% shall vest on the one year anniversary of the Vesting Commencement Date and the remaining options shall vest in equal monthly installments over the 36 months thereafter. The provisions of your stock option grant shall be subject to the provisions of the Company’s standard form of Stock Option Agreement and Option Grant. It will be recommended to the Company’s Board of Directors that your options be subject to acceleration provisions based upon change of control."