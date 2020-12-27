0

scenario: Home value is 800K. 3 investors requiring a mortgage. 1 investor can add 70K deposit, 2 can add 40K each. Question: How do I figure out the % of ownership based on different deposits on a mortgage? What would be the portion of monthly payment for each? 2 of the investors will live in the property and the other does not. Note: If none lived in the home, the rent would be 3K that would cover mortgage and taxes.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Faith Silk is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Which country are you talking about? – Dilip Sarwate 20 mins ago
  • Normally you'd work with a lawyer to agree on the ownership and obligation before the house purchase. – Robert Longson 5 mins ago

Your Answer

Faith Silk is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.