scenario: Home value is 800K. 3 investors requiring a mortgage. 1 investor can add 70K deposit, 2 can add 40K each. Question: How do I figure out the % of ownership based on different deposits on a mortgage? What would be the portion of monthly payment for each? 2 of the investors will live in the property and the other does not. Note: If none lived in the home, the rent would be 3K that would cover mortgage and taxes.