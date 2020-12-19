I want to measure and evaluate the performance of my personal portfolio. However, I am concerned about confusion and miscalculation. Because when I calculate the time-weighted portfolio return rate in excel, I get different results from ready-made calculators on the internet(Sharesight). (0.91% my calculated / Sharesight calculated 0.95%) As of October 8, there was an inflow of money into the portfolio. More precisely, I increased the weight of a fund I had and bought more shares of it. I used the following formula for 8 October. {(end of day value - yesterday end of value - cash flow) / (yesterday end of value)} Other days i used a simple return formula. (End of day value / yesterday end of day value)-1

In this context, I have a few questions, which total return is more accurate mine or the calculator?

Is TWRR an accurate and standard method for calculating performance ratios such as the Sharpe ratio?

What method should I follow when I change portfolio weights and financial products in it? Is TWRR useful?

I will give all my portfolio and transactions works in the tables below. I will also give the prices of mutual funds. All prices and purchases were made at the end of the day. My entire portfolio consists of mutual funds and I have no cash at all. I would like your help, support, and feedback on the subject.

Date Portfolio Balance Return Rate % 5/10/2020 9986.026848 0 6/10/2020 10030.912448 0.004495 7/10/2020 10034.489485 -0.00036 8/10/2020 11023.35918 -0.0011 9/10/2020 11027.999195 0.000421 12/10/2020 11090.413861 0.00566

Date Fund Code Quantity Buy Price Amount 5/10/2020 AAA 44801 0.066962 2999.96 5/10/2020 BBB 22622 0.044203 999.96 5/10/2020 CCC 43327 0.069240 2999.96 5/10/2020 DDD 1400 1.419414 1987.18 5/10/2020 NNN 955 1.046031 998.96 8/10/2020 NNN 930 1.075157 999.90