I want to measure and evaluate the performance of my personal portfolio. However, I am concerned about confusion and miscalculation. Because when I calculate the time-weighted portfolio return rate in excel, I get different results from ready-made calculators on the internet(Sharesight). (0.91% my calculated / Sharesight calculated 0.95%) As of October 8, there was an inflow of money into the portfolio. More precisely, I increased the weight of a fund I had and bought more shares of it. I used the following formula for 8 October. {(end of day value - yesterday end of value - cash flow) / (yesterday end of value)} Other days i used a simple return formula. (End of day value / yesterday end of day value)-1
In this context, I have a few questions, which total return is more accurate mine or the calculator?
Is TWRR an accurate and standard method for calculating performance ratios such as the Sharpe ratio?
What method should I follow when I change portfolio weights and financial products in it? Is TWRR useful?
I will give all my portfolio and transactions works in the tables below. I will also give the prices of mutual funds. All prices and purchases were made at the end of the day. My entire portfolio consists of mutual funds and I have no cash at all. I would like your help, support, and feedback on the subject.
|Date
|Portfolio Balance
|Return Rate %
|5/10/2020
|9986.026848
|0
|6/10/2020
|10030.912448
|0.004495
|7/10/2020
|10034.489485
|-0.00036
|8/10/2020
|11023.35918
|-0.0011
|9/10/2020
|11027.999195
|0.000421
|12/10/2020
|11090.413861
|0.00566
|Date
|Fund Code
|Quantity
|Buy Price
|Amount
|5/10/2020
|AAA
|44801
|0.066962
|2999.96
|5/10/2020
|BBB
|22622
|0.044203
|999.96
|5/10/2020
|CCC
|43327
|0.069240
|2999.96
|5/10/2020
|DDD
|1400
|1.419414
|1987.18
|5/10/2020
|NNN
|955
|1.046031
|998.96
|8/10/2020
|NNN
|930
|1.075157
|999.90
|Date
|Fund Code
|Buy Price
|5/10/2020
|AAA
|0.066962
|5/10/2020
|BBB
|0.044203
|5/10/2020
|CCC
|0.069240
|5/10/2020
|DDD
|1.419414
|5/10/2020
|NNN
|1.046031
|6/10/2020
|AAA
|0,067018
|6/10/2020
|BBB
|0,044929
|6/10/2020
|CCC
|0,069376
|6/10/2020
|DDD
|1,421754
|6/10/2020
|NNN
|1,063608
|7/10/2020
|AAA
|0,067019
|7/10/2020
|BBB
|0,044514
|7/10/2020
|CCC
|0,069414
|7/10/2020
|DDD
|1,426568
|7/10/2020
|NNN
|1,068356
|8/10/2020
|AAA
|0,067054
|8/10/2020
|BBB
|0,044213
|8/10/2020
|CCC
|0,069385
|8/10/2020
|DDD
|1,418694
|8/10/2020
|NNN
|1,075157
|9/10/2020
|AAA
|0,067077
|9/10/2020
|BBB
|0,044218
|9/10/2020
|CCC
|0,069466
|9/10/2020
|DDD
|1,419914
|9/10/2020
|NNN
|1,074244
|12/10/2020
|AAA
|0,067113
|12/10/2020
|BBB
|0,044629
|12/10/2020
|CCC
|0,069725
|12/10/2020
|DDD
|1,432386
|12/10/2020
|NNN
|1,086351