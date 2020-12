I understand I can contribute up to 40k (or 100% of salary) in one financial year, and I will receive tax relief on these payments.

I was working on this assumption:

employer pension contributions + personal pension contributions + HMRC basic tax relief cannot exceed £40,000 across the tax year.

And this seems to be in aline with the Gov website:

But on the Hargreaves lansdown website, they have a pdf file which says:

I am confused - are employer contributions counted in the total or not?