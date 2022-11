I contribute to a SIPP, and receive tax relief at the basic rate (HMRC adds 25% of the value of my contributions to it). I am wondering how best to record this in my books, and whether any accepted best practice for this exists. Should I record the Income Tax relief as:

a negative expense (a credit) in my Expenses: Income Tax account; or

a source of income, e.g. as a credit in an Income: Income Tax relief account; or

something else?