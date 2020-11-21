-1

I have read that companyA now have 60% shares of companyB. Does it mean that companyA have the business decisions for CompanyB? or this still depends on the agreement or board seat?

  • Do you mean 60% of the shares or 60% of the voting shares? That won’t always be the same thing. – Mike Scott 19 hours ago
    This question is about companies and has nothing to do with personal finance and money. – Dilip Sarwate 9 hours ago
  • where should i ask this in the stackexchange umbrella? – letthefireflieslive 8 hours ago
  • @DilipSarwate this could very well be about personal investing, since majority-owned subsidiaries can still be publicly traded. – RonJohn 50 mins ago
One of the immediate side effects of gnasher729's answer is that -- at the very first shareholder meeting -- Company A will appoint "their people" to Company B's board of directors. It is they who will chose the CEO and President of Company B (or ensure that the existing CEO and President follow Company A's policies and goals).

Company A can ask for a shareholder meeting at any time. And for any decision that doesn’t require more than 60% majority they will have the majority.

If Company B set up rules that some decisions need say 2/3rd majority then Company A would likely not have bought 60% of the shares.

