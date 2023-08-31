5

We see many companies with extremely high valuations like Microsoft, Google, Amazon etc. All these companies are held publicly. (Although the founder might be holding a large portion of the shares; I am not asking about that.)

In the past, these companies invented something and needed huge money to implement it on large scale. So they went public; sold their equity to others, and their valuations grew big.

But could there be a case where a company invents something which is much more valuable and in-demand. The founder invests their own money and does not sell their equity. Assume that they already have all the money necessary, or the company does not need much money at all to implement the invention in production, or the company implements the invention in production on a small scale first and grows in size by investing the profits back, or... etc.

My question is:

  • Is this scenario practically possible? Are there any examples?
  • Are there any legal restrictions that mean companies have to go public after certain stage?

Although I mentioned "legal restrictions", I am not looking for country-specific scenario.

    en.wikipedia.org/wiki/…
    – AakashM
    yesterday
    Your use of 'promoter' suggests an Indian business background; you should be aware that pretty much all of the rest of the world doesn't really operate with that concept. See money.stackexchange.com/questions/154465 for more
    – AakashM
    yesterday
  • Example; Publix, a grocery chain in the southern US.
    – Pete B.
    yesterday
    Microsoft did not go public because they needed the money. They had plenty of cash on hand. They went public because they had given shares and options to their workers so at some point they had to go public, so they shares/options they had given out had any real value. But in a world where Microsoft gave out bonuses, instead of stock options they could have stayed private.
    – MTilsted
    20 hours ago
    What prior research have you done? It's not exactly hard to find examples of (very) large private companies, in pretty much any locale I can think of that has a concept of private companies.
    – xLeitix
    10 hours ago

4 Answers 4

Is this scenario practically possible?

Absolutely - there is no legal requirement in the US to become publicly traded.

Are there any examples?

The top 25 private US companies all have annual revenues over $14B. The 5th largest has annual revenue of $41.9B, and the top has annual revenue of $165B. Here are the top 5:

  1. Cargill (agriculture): $165 Billion
  2. Koch Industries (oil refining): $115 Billion
  3. Publix Super Markets: $48 Billion
  4. Mars, Incorporated (candy): $45 Billion
  5. Pilot Company (Truck stops): $42 Billion

Note that they are ranked by revenue, since calculating "market cap" can be very difficult for companies that aren't publicly traded, but to get a sense of scale, the bottom companies of the S&P 500 have annual revenue around $10B, so all of these 25 would likely be in the S&P 500 (the S&P 500 is selected by market cap, but revenue should be roughly similar in order with some exceptions).

One thing to dispute your premise - all of the top 5 have been in business since the 1950s at least (Cargill since the 1800s), so their size is not necessarily due to a "big bang" invention, but to slow, steady growth over decades. Going public is generally required for rapid growth at that scale.

  • 4
    Probably the most extreme example would be Saudi Aramco, wholly owned by the Saud family between 1978 and 2019. At various points during the early 2000s, it was the most valuable company in the world.
    – Mark
    17 hours ago
  • While the leftover company value is questionable, a recent example would be the company formerly know as Twitter , which now is private.
    – Chieron
    4 hours ago
  • @Chieron The OP's premise is that companies go public to fund their inventions and growth. A company that goes public and then is bought out is not really a counterexample, since it needed that initial public funding.
    – Barmar
    1 hour ago
  • Given how inflated tech valuations tend to be, I've always wondered where JetBrains would be on the list.
    – Chuu
    1 hour ago
Twitter/X

Not only can companies remain privately held throughout their lives, they can also go public and then revert to private ownership, as in the recent case of Twitter.

This list of other large privately held corporations should dispel any doubts about limits on the size of private corporation ownership, pretty much anywhere in the world. At the top of the list is Vitol, with revenues of about half a trillion dollars per year. This would put it at the #2 spot on the Fortune Global 500 list, which includes public, private, and even state-owned enterprises. The only reason it is not included is that as a private corporation, it is very secretive about its financials, so Fortune is not confident about its position.

In the US, at least, there is no requirement to take a company public.

Remember that the reason for selling stock is to turn part of the company's value into money. If the company is profitable enough and does not have sudden exceptional needs, it (and its owners) may not need that cash infusion; ordinary business loans may be sufficient.

Owners taking profit from a company by selling it off is a relatively recent pattern.

And then there's even the extreme case of Dyson, which is reported to be 100% owned by a single person, founder James Dyson.

The company made $7.8 billion in 2022. Since it is private the valuation is not as easy as market cap, but James Dyson's fortune is estimated at $15.9 billion, so that gives you an idea.

Then as detailed in other answers, there are plenty of extremely large companies which are family-owned. Sometimes only siblings, sometimes more extended family (usually depends a lot on how many generations there have been since founding).

