I have heard and read that some non-publicly traded companies prevent their employees to sell their pre-IPO equity. Why would they have such a policy?

For example, from How to Sell Private Company Stock:

A sale of private stock must be approved by the company that issued the shares. Some companies may not want their shares to be widely distributed. In addition, some employees of startups may feel pressured to hold onto their company stock as proof of loyalty. If there is a good reason for the sale—such as a downpayment on a house—a company could be persuaded to approve a sale.

I understand the proof of loyalty argument, but I don't understand the reason why

Some companies may not want their shares to be widely distributed

Is that to prevent some entity to obtain a large fraction of shares of the company and thereby get some control of it?

  • The shortest possible explanation is "to stop the price from being pushed low". BTW, that the "proof of loyalty" comment in that article is utterly, hilariously, incorrect. (talking about "loyalty" IRT startups, would be like talking about "honesty" in relation to politicians or "fidelity" in relation to prostitutes. the startup world is the absolute instantiation of the concept "utterly nothing matters other than dollars". the startup world is the purest possible expression of total freedom from emotions, morals, philosophy, thought, ideals, relations - dollars only.) – Fattie 3 hours ago
  • Wasn't the mirror linking to this question, rather than to the Investopedia page? – Rodrigo de Azevedo 1 hour ago
One reason to restrict the number of shareholders is that is there additional SEC reporting compliance requirements once you exceed the threshold of 2000 shareholders / 500 non-accredited investors:

Exchange Act Regulation

Even if your company does not have an effective registration statement for a public offering, it could still be required to file a registration statement and become a reporting company under Section 12 of the Exchange Act if:

  • it has more than $10 million in total assets and a class of equity securities, like common stock, that is held of record by either (1) 2,000 or more persons or (2) 500 or more persons who are not accredited investors

From: https://www.sec.gov/smallbusiness/goingpublic/exchangeactreporting

The number of investors was raised to 2000 from 500 as part of Congressional acts in 2016. Prior to 2016 the number was 500 shareholders.

If employees who had founder shares were able to sell some of those shares then the investor limit may be triggered requiring SEC reporting before any prospective public offering.

From my understanding those individuals with desirable shares could (if allowed?) use them as private loan collateral or use other structured finance to access the value prior to the IPO.

Typical IPOs tend to have a lock-up period which prevents insiders (founders, employees, venture capitalists) from selling their shares for some amount of time after the IPO. The waiting period tends can be up to 6 months although SPACs tend to have much longer lock-ups.

The purpose of an IPO lock-up period is to prevent insiders with large positions from from flooding the market with shares and depressing share price.

For the most part, the only way around a lock-up period is if it's a mid to large cap company and options become available shortly after the IPO (for example, Snowflake). However, the options tend to be very expensive due to high implied volatility.

Although it didn't involve an IPO, in 1998 Mark Cuban and his partner sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion. Cuban's portion was 14.6 million shares, then trading around $95. He put on a 3 year no cost option collar by selling an OTM call and buying the $85 put. In less than 3 years Yahoo was down to $13 and when the lock-up was over, he got $85 per share. Not too shabby.

Some companies may not want their shares to be widely distributed

Consider a small, family owned corporation. One of the part owners needs cash now (for example, due to a divorce settlement). Without a clause in the corporate bylaws stating that existing owners have Right Of First Refusal, that cash-needing part-owner could sell to an outsider, which dilutes family ownership.

  • RoFR allows you to try to sell your shares, but then you must sell them to the person who has RoFR instead if they want you to, right? As I understand it, it doesn't actually stop you from selling. – user253751 28 mins ago
  • @user253751 correct. The purpose is not to prevent them from being sold; it keeps the shares from being widely distributed. which is the part I answered. – RonJohn 18 mins ago
Gonna just give you an example right now. SNOW(Snowflake) just IPOd, the share price is currently around 378. It IPOd at 120, and the early employees are surely a lot under the IPO price. Currently only 24M shares are on the market, the float. Out of 240M shares.

If there was no limiting of employees being able to sell, everyone would cash out, float the market and the price would drop, by a lot.

So there are limits on how much can be sold. On monday you can check SNOW again and see the effects of 14M stocks being allowed to be sold. Price is probably gonna drop a bit, but since its controled and expected it probably wont drop by all that much, probably a few percent.

Then afaik a couple weeks later, if the price is stable, another 37M will be released.

Now imagine they just allowed all these 51M shares to go, Thats over twice the current float, it would crash the price, induce panic selling,...

So there are controls.

