Recently I learned about GoogleFinance and it's feature to use Google Sheets to provide you with all stock market data using a formulae for eg. =GOOGLEFINANCE("GOOG", "price", "1/1/2014", "12/31/2014", "DAILY")

I read the doc that I found, however, I was not able to find any info if I can get the revenue of a particular stock using the same feature as well.

There should be something since, Google shows me the data on its tab when I check

How can I get this info in google sheet as well?