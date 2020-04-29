I am following the price of a few stocks using google finance. My original id for a stock is for instance AN8068571086 for SCHLUMBERGER which has the google finance ref NYSE:SLB . First, what kind of ref is AN8068571086 ? Is there a converter between this kind of ref and Google finance Ref AN8068571086 => NYSE:SLB ?

Second CH0012255144 , this is the id for SWATCH GROUP NOM , there's no corresponding ref on google finance, litteraly impossible to find it on google finance... Is google finance just not referencing that stock ?