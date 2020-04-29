I am following the price of a few stocks using google finance. My original id for a stock is for instance
AN8068571086 for
SCHLUMBERGER which has the google finance ref
NYSE:SLB. First, what kind of ref is
AN8068571086? Is there a converter between this kind of ref and Google finance Ref
AN8068571086 =>
NYSE:SLB ?
Second
CH0012255144, this is the id for
SWATCH GROUP NOM, there's no corresponding ref on google finance, litteraly impossible to find it on google finance... Is google finance just not referencing that stock ?