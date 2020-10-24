0

I've noticed that some retail traders/investors subscribe to newswire services such as Dow Jones Newswires, Refinitiv/Reuters financial news, Benzinga Pro, etc. Institutional investors probably have better sources of news and they probably use computers to parse news articles in milliseconds, so I don't think retail traders/investors are able to trade on news, because the news is probably priced-in by the time it is read by a human. If financial news is most likely stale by the time they are manually read by retail traders/investors, what's the point in spending money on such news services?

  • You're still ahead of all those that haven't done that I suppose so if there's a stampede starting you might be trampled slightly less. – Robert Longson 32 mins ago

