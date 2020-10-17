October 16th at around 3:59 the price of AMZN dropped $100, then recovered $100 in less than 60 seconds.
Not asking what news event caused this. I believe no news event caused this.
I would like to know what the technicals were that caused this.
Questions:
- Was this just one share holder selling a massive amount in a short timespan?
- Did the buyer at that time really randomly get a shares of AMZN $100 dollars cheaper than market value?
- Is this considered a mistake? Will someone correct this discrepancy?