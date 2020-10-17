0

October 16th at around 3:59 the price of AMZN dropped $100, then recovered $100 in less than 60 seconds.

Not asking what news event caused this. I believe no news event caused this.

I would like to know what the technicals were that caused this.

Questions:

  1. Was this just one share holder selling a massive amount in a short timespan?
  2. Did the buyer at that time really randomly get a shares of AMZN $100 dollars cheaper than market value?
  3. Is this considered a mistake? Will someone correct this discrepancy?

enter image description here

  • Have you checked that there is no problem with the data? – Flux 1 hour ago

