They say the stock price is determined by what the public is willing to pay for a given security. But the public never seems to have the option to raise or lower the price of a stock. For example, if someone decides to purchase a mutual fund there is no option to change a bid price, there is only the option to buy or sell at the existing price.

So who is making the price changes? Is it the money managers of the mutual fund? Is it the large hedge funds?