I know this might depend on the bank, but as a general rule, what happens if you are under 50 and you have saved money into an Individual Retirement Account since you are 20, but then decide to move to another country and stop adding funds to IRA. In other words, you just keep the account there (say, in the US) and just forget about it, while living in another country (say, a country in the EU). What happens when you reach the retirement age in another country with your IRA account? Can you get the retirement from your IRA (taxed, of course) with an amount that was based on the last balance + interest? Or are there any special restrictions for such cases?