I know this might depend on the bank, but as a general rule, what happens if you are under 50 and you have saved money into an Individual Retirement Account since you are 20, but then decide to move to another country and stop adding funds to IRA. In other words, you just keep the account there (say, in the US) and just forget about it, while living in another country (say, a country in the EU). What happens when you reach the retirement age in another country with your IRA account? Can you get the retirement from your IRA (taxed, of course) with an amount that was based on the last balance + interest? Or are there any special restrictions for such cases?
What happens if you stop paying IRA and move to another country long before your retire?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 15 times
New contributor
-
Can you add a country tag or explain what you mean by "pay IRA"? As an American, IRA means something to me that I'm not able to reconcile with your question. – D Stanley 51 mins ago
-
1The answer would depend on the country to which you are moving and also on your own citizenship. If you are a US citizen, you continue to be taxed on your worldwide income. If you are not a US citizen, the answers would be different. – Dilip Sarwate 50 mins ago
-
To be clear, my interpretation of "pay IRA" means "contribute to an Individual Retirement Account" in the US. Is that what you mean? – D Stanley 49 mins ago
-
Yes. I have edited the question. – Physther 47 mins ago