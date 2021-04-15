How do people retire early? Say that their debts (including house) are paid in full, they have ample money already saved in IRAs, 401ks, etc., they are expecting a pension, and have earned enough SS credits so that at age 65, their expected annual income from all these sources will far exceed their expenses and spending. Assume they are a married couple in their 40s.

What type of account should they fund now to give them a shot at using that savings to pay for their lifestyle in their 50s, before they access their retirement options (which aren't to be touched for at least a decade)? Is it wise for them to continue adding to retirement accounts now?