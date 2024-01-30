So, according to me:

Traditional IRA:

Money goes in tax-free

Grows tax-free

Taxed as ordinary income in retirement

Roth IRA:

Money goes in after-tax

Grows tax-free

Tax-free in retirement

(These two make sense to me. You are basically betting on whether taxes are higher now or whether they would be higher when you are withdrawing them.)

My company offers Mega Backdoor After-tax contributions. They sound very interesting to me because I can (as far as I understand), roll them into my Roth IRA account.

But, from what I see, this is what I am signing up for (as far as I understand):

Money goes in after-tax

Grows tax-free

Earnings are taxed upon withdrawal as ordinary income

This looks like double taxation to me... I don't understand why people like this? Why won't I just use my normal brokerage and not lock up money till retirement?

Am I missing something?