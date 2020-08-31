1

According to the IRS, you are only allowed to contribute to a Health Savings Account if your current health insurance is a high-deductible plan. Currently, the minimum requirement for the deductible is $1,350 for self-only and $2,700 for family coverage.

Why does the law have this requirement? I know a lot of employers will contribute a certain amount to the HSA, to try and incentivize their employees to choose the higher deductible (and therefore lower cost) plans. Why does the IRS care which insurance plan I choose? If the point of HSA plans (like a 401k) is to encourage people to save their money, then why limit HSA contributions to only HDHP plans?

The point of an HSA is not to encourage you to save; it's a perk designed to get you to choose a high-deductible plan, which benefits insurance companies. The fact that you can set aside pre-tax dollars in one year to use in a later, less healthy year is part of that perk. The fact that you can effectively treat any money not used for medical expenses as an IRA once you reach age 59 (or whatever the limit is) is an additional benefit, as HSA contributions do not count against your other retirement contributions.

  • How does a HDHP benefit insurance companies? I pay LESS overall with an HDHP due to the drastically lower premiums. – D Stanley 39 mins ago

