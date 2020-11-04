I'm comparing a couple of different health insurance plans as part of open enrollment at work. Based on answers to some other questions as well as my own analysis, high-deductible plans with an HSA are almost always better than PPO plans. However, those situations seem to always be where the HDHP has a lower premium than the PPO plan.

If the premiums are the same, is the answer as clear cut as when they are different?

To put some specific numbers for context: the PPO plan has a deductible of $250/$750, 10% coinsurance, and an OOP max of $2000/$4000. The HDHP has a deductible of $1500/$3000, 10% coinsurance, and an OOP max of $2500/$5000. The PPO has a $25 co-pay for PCP and specialist visits, $75 co-pay for ER visits, and the employer chips in $1000 to the HSA when on the HDHP. Premiums are $300 every 2 weeks for either plan. One other notable difference is that the PPO has a $0 co-pay for outpatient lab work and imaging (including CT, PET, and MRI) whereas the HDHP has those services at 10% co-insurance.

My analysis, which takes into account federal tax savings (but not state), shows if we hit the OOP max the HDHP plan comes out ahead (but not by much, ~$900), but if we only have a couple doctor visits throughout the year we could probably do better with the PPO (depending on the negotiated rate for each visit, which is unknown at this point). Is it really a shot in the dark guess about how much we'll use the services as to which is better?