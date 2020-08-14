Maker-taker fees have existed for over 20 years the Island ECN created the concept. For those unfamiliar with this, those who trade at the bid or ask (takers) pay a very small fee. Those who provided liquidity, or 'makers', receive a slightly smaller fee than the 'taker' fee, with the exchange earning the difference. This model attracts order flow from brokers.

At most brokers, the bulk of their earnings comes from interest earning on account balances as well as ancillary services (if offered) such as annuities, managed money, mutual fund and ETF service fees and advice solutions.

You've reached the wrong conclusion that free trades has resulted in a degradation in trade execution quality. The degradation results from a using a broker such as Robinhood that routes orders primarily to high-frequency trading firms like Virtu and Citadel for Payment For Order Flow where trades are executed opaque dark pools, often at inferior prices.

Smart money does not use Robinhood. It uses brokers that utilize Smart Routing which automatically routes orders to the exchange with the best price.