I read on https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/13/how-robinhood-makes-money-on-customer-trades-despite-making-it-free.html (mirror):
Before, when brokers charged commissions for each trade, they often were promising a best possible execution, meaning they prioritized time and therefore share price of a security. As zero commissions became industry standard, brokers now go for the cheapest option to execute a trade.
However the article doesn't give any evidence to support this statement. Did the recent trend among stock brokers to switch to commission-free stock trades (mirror) result in a degradation in trade execution quality?