I was trying to buy 141 shares of SGOV with a price limit of 100.38 USD via Interactive Brokers, but I got the error message (full screen):

"BUY 141 SGOV ARCA @ 100.38" Available settled cash converted to base: 14210.04 USD Cash needed for this order and other pending orders: 14288.78 USD

Where does that 14288.78 USD come from?

I though I only needed number of shares * limit price, which in this case is 141*100.38=14153.58 USD .

Notes: