Imagine that the XYX (not a real name) stock has a bid of 50.05 and an ask of 50.12. A discount broker currently has two orders. One is a limit buy at 50.11 and the other is a limit sell at 50.06. Can the broker buy the stock from the first client at 50.06 (using the broker's money ) and then immediately resell it to the other client for 50.11?