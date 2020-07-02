The bounty expires in 7 days . Answers to this question are eligible for a +100 reputation bounty. draw more attention to this question. . Answers to this question are eligible for areputation bounty. user321627 wants toto this question.

Normally my research advisor and professor gives me my stipend through the school, which processes it as a W-2 form. However, he moved to another university in 2018. To give me my funding for research, I was given direct deposits through his new school which the invoice said "Independent Contractor Work".

In theory, the deposit is supposed to make up for the stipends I get normally (reported as W-2), but was treated as such due to him being at a different university.

Since it is not part of a fellowship, but is supposed to replace my stipend, how do I report this? On the invoice it states it is for independent contractor work and lists all the research I have done towards my phd thesis.