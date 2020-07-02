1

Normally my research advisor and professor gives me my stipend through the school, which processes it as a W-2 form. However, he moved to another university in 2018. To give me my funding for research, I was given direct deposits through his new school which the invoice said "Independent Contractor Work".

In theory, the deposit is supposed to make up for the stipends I get normally (reported as W-2), but was treated as such due to him being at a different university.

Since it is not part of a fellowship, but is supposed to replace my stipend, how do I report this? On the invoice it states it is for independent contractor work and lists all the research I have done towards my phd thesis.

  • 1
    The problem is that while you are getting the same money, you aren't, strictly speaking, receiving a stipend. I don't know if how the new university classifies the expense makes a difference, but there's a chance that you may be on the hook for self-employment tax. (1/2) – chepner Jul 2 at 12:54
  • I would consult an accountant, and you may need documentation from your advisor and/or his university clarifying the purpose of the funds. (Though speaking from experience, this could be problematic. Your advisor's new university has no relationship with you, and may not be able to--or care to--treat your payment as a stipend.) (2/2) – chepner Jul 2 at 12:55

