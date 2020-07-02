Normally my research advisor and professor gives me my stipend through the school, which processes it as a W-2 form. However, he moved to another university in 2018. To give me my funding for research, I was given direct deposits through his new school which the invoice said "Independent Contractor Work".
In theory, the deposit is supposed to make up for the stipends I get normally (reported as W-2), but was treated as such due to him being at a different university.
Since it is not part of a fellowship, but is supposed to replace my stipend, how do I report this? On the invoice it states it is for independent contractor work and lists all the research I have done towards my phd thesis.