In 2016 I was visiting a friend in another country and he asked me to bring him a waffle maker (~$35). He paid me back for the waffle maker in Bitcoin. I sold that Bitcoin in 2020 for ~$740. I believe that I need to declare that on my 2020 US Taxes. I'm looking for advice on how to do this.

Investopedia seems to indicate that if I bought or sold goods to my friend, this money would count as income. I'm not sure that's how I'd characterize the transaction, but I'm willing to go with it. I'm also not sure if that means I need to declare the $35 on my 2016 taxes, or if I should be declaring the $740 on my 2020 taxes, or maybe just $705 on my 2020 taxes? Also, if we think of me as some kind of waffle-maker middle-man, then by bringing the waffle maker across international boarders with the express purpose of selling it (ie getting paid back for it), did I commit fraud?

Maybe since it wasn't really a goods-and-services transaction it needs to be thought of as an investment? I could have sold it right away, but since I didn't... does that make it an investment instead?

I would appreciate advice on how to report this on my US taxes.

  • "sold that Bitcoin in 2020 for ~$740." A whole Btc, or a small fraction of a Btc? – RonJohn 23 hours ago
  • I do not know the answer but is there a minimum threshold for what has to be reported? – Freiheit 23 hours ago
    Unless you're in the waffle maker business, your original transaction was not a sale. You bought it for him, then he reimbursed you. – Barmar 10 hours ago
It's dead simple.

You made a $705 capital gain in 2020.

You just enter "705" in the "long term capital gains" column in 2020 return.

The waffle/etc. is unrelated to anything, is irrelevant, and has no connection to your tax return in any year. The "Investopedia" article is nonsensical/irrelevant.

Fortunately it's that easy!

    Not if you want to collect the lower capital gains tax rate to which you are entitled. – Harper - Reinstate Monica 15 hours ago
    thanks H. I wanted to simplify, since, the spirit of the question seemed to be confusion about whether the "Waffle Incident" had to be reported in some way. – Fattie 15 hours ago
    Yeah, you got the crux of it, it's just that it's a fair bit more than a "line" if you want the lower tax rate You'll need a Schedule D and whatever the attachment for that is (though only one line on that mercifully) and also a worksheet to figure the adjusted tax. – Harper - Reinstate Monica 14 hours ago
  • @Harper-ReinstateMonica - fair enough, great info. You know, I guess the "taxact.com" type systems do make it fairly easy. – Fattie 1 hour ago
Lay opinion:

  • 2016: You did your friend a favour by buying him a waffle maker. Instead of paying you what you paid, he paid you the respective amount in BTC. Or just: you borrowed him $35. In other words, you bought BTC from him for $35. You didn't have this amount as income, because that's what you paid for the device.
  • 2020: You sold the BTC which you once bought for $35 for $740. So $35 is your cost basis, you had a (long term) gain of $705. How this is handled, however, is something I don't know.
    irs.gov/irb/2014-16_IRB#NOT-2014-21 establishes that the IRS considers virtual currencies as property, so you would report the capital gain like you would with any other property (such as stock). – chepner 23 hours ago
  • Your long-term capital gains tax rate may well be zero. Otherwise, it's probably less than your tax rate for regular income. Since you held the bitcoin for more than a year, this is a long-term capital gain. – David Schwartz 17 hours ago
2016

Sales proceeds: $35.
Cost of goods sold: $35.
Business expenses: none reported.
Net income (profit or loss): 0

Reportable income: $0.

No change to tax amount. No need to refile 2016 taxes.

2020

Fill out capital gains form, schedule D.

Acquire date: 2016.
Cost basis: $35.

Sell date: 2020.
Proceeds: $740

Held asset more than 1 year? YES. So it goes under "Long term capital gains" section and tax is lower!

Net gain (or loss): $705

Grind through the math at the bottom of the form and worksheets so you pick up the lower 0-15% capital gains tax rate instead of the salary normal income tax rate. This number just randomly drops into your "Tax." Line on your 1040, almost without explanation. But IRS will recognize what is happening because they have your Schedule D.

    Could OP get in trouble if he is asked for receipts for the 35$ cost basis? – Taemyr 4 hours ago
If you want the simplest answer, declare $740 in realized capital gains and pay the taxes on it. This is technically not accurate, as there was the whole waffle maker event involved in your acquiring the bitcoin in the first place. In theory you could fill out the paperwork to properly deduct it and pay less in taxes. But, as you noticed, it's a bit more complicated. (but not too much more complicated)

The IRS never seems to mind being overpaid. Paying taxes on $740 when you could have paid taxes on $705 is safe. You can look to the other answers to see what is involved in properly deducing the cost basis and judge whether you find it is worth your time.

I note that 15% on $35 is $5.25. That's the difference in paying taxes on $705 vs $740. Consider how much time you will spend getting all of the details right, and the value you assign to your labor of filing taxes. Based on that, make your own judgement call as to whether it is worth a more exact filing or not.

