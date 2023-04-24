This is something I've been wondering about for some time now, and I think it's best if I explain my question through an example (I'm going to make this example hypothetical and very extreme just to make my point):

Suppose I buy 10 shares in company X for £10 each (making my total investment £100)

The shares of company X go up in value to £12 each the next day

The company X is acquired by company Y the day after

My 10 shares of company X are now replaced with 20 shares of company Y, each with a market value of £10

What would be the cost basis of a single one of these shares from company Y? It would be my assumption that it should be £5 (the total cost basis of the original shares from company X (£100) divided by the number of shares received in company Y (20))

Is this correct? I would really appreciate insight into a situation like this