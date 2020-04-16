I mainly trade equities and derivatives, however, I'm listening to more and more intelligent economists and fund managers who are talking about how low rates and treasuries will be leading to a major short/near term bond rally.

Raoul Pal, Inflation/Deflation, could go on and on ...

Regardless of what your opinion on what the future hold's given the massive amount of unprecedented variables in the current economy how would one go about trading this hypothetical rally ?

I know there are ETF's like TLT or IEI but these have minimal upside. Been googling for a few hours and haven't found too much information specific to trading short term bond rally. Would this just entail buying futures contracts for 5yr bond and hoping for a significant spread to open up in the next few months ?