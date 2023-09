My friend is encouraging me to get into futures trading, but before I do I want to understand something.

Is having a better spot predictor than everybody else sufficient to make money in futures?

For instance, if I can predict spot direction correctly X% of the time, and the movement is nontrivial, does it follow that X% of my futures trades will win?

I suspect not, which is why I'm asking. But I'm trying to understand what I'm missing.