Some Guy reached out to me via text message. Asking me to do a job for him. (I had a small landscaping business and I advertised through Facebook, that’s where he obtained my phone number from.) he asked me to give him a quote for installing sod in his front yard, so I gave him the quote for $3,175. He agrees to hire me for that price, then he asked me to assist him with with the ex owner of the house, I asked: what must I do? He says I still owe him $10,000 dollars which he has no way of receiving for I can only pay him through my credit card I will send you $12,100. Once the money clears Zelle or PayPal him $10,000 and keep $2000 as down payment for the job and $100 for a tip. Me thinking this was some type of joke I agreed and he asked if I could manually process his card I said no but I can invoice you so I did and to my suprimes he actually paid. I think I’m being scammed what do I do?