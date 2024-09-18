So we were looking for an apartment and we sent 1500 to a person that said he would rent the apartment but then he said that his previous tenant had corona so we can't rent the apartment. From that time he is answering our SMS messages and sometimes our calls. He asked a few times do we want the refund and we said yes, he told us that he would transfer us the money through ACH transfer but that didn't work, then he told us he will meet with us in person but his schedule is full so he can't. Now he offered us to send our money through Zelle as we did. Is it a scam, should I report him or not?
Sent money to rent an apartment, landlord delaying refund with excuses. Is this a scam?
4Did you see the apartment with them? Did you see the actual apartment?– mhoran_psprepCommented yesterday
2Did you see the Zelle transfer on your bank statement? Zelle transfers are almost immediate, and should appear on your bank account right away. Anything other than the transfer showing up in your actual bank means it's a scam.– littleadvCommented yesterday
I mean you know where they live right...– AsleepaceCommented 16 hours ago
2@Asleepace only if they actually saw the apartment from the inside. Scams sometimes include renting out apartments one does not own, if the prospective renter agrees to pay money based on only pictures or videos of the apartment (easily faked)– SyndicCommented 13 hours ago
3Have you met them in person already? How far from each other are you currently? "Schedule is full" is a pretty lame excuse unless you live very far from each other - he can always make time to meet someone for 2 mins even if it means you call to them. It also seems very odd that he would decide not to rent an apartment just because the previous tenant had Covid - surely that would just delay the move-in date for a week or so?– komodospCommented 11 hours ago
3 Answers
Everything about that says "scam". Corona virus does not last very long without a host to live in. the apartment could be left empty for a few days and it would be safe. The scammer pretends that they have tried to refund you, but mysteriously the refund doesn't work. And they can't possibly meet you to hand back the money. Before long, they will stop responding at all.
If you really know who they are, you could report them. But you have probably lost your money.
I don't know if there was an 'official' scam name but for a while people were renting out Airbnb apartments and then pretending to be the landlord and taking deposits only to vanish later. Commented 12 hours ago
1I initially read the "previous tenant had corona" thing to mean that the previous tenant couldn't travel, and was thus still there. No idea if that's true, but it might provide a more reasonable explanation for refusing the let.– psmearsCommented 6 hours ago
@psmears - It's possible, but I'd expect that to be more "you can't rent it yet" or really "you can't move in yet". Refunding because the previous tenant was still there seems a bit overkill unless the renter wants to cancel the deal.– BobsonCommented 6 hours ago
@Bobson: Yeah - my reading was that this was a short-term (AirBnb-style) lease, in which case refunding would make more sense. Agin, no idea if this is true!– psmearsCommented 6 hours ago
And likely he asked for additional details about you to "try the refund again".... Commented 3 hours ago
Nothing about this screams scam to me, but it could go either way.
If you have never met this landlord in person or been given access to view the apartment that makes it more likely to be a scam.
Despite other answers, lots of people are still getting COVID. That by itself is not a red flag.
Agreed. It certainly could be a scam, but it also could be legitimate human incompetence. If you do get the money back through Zelle, that it wasn't a scam.– keshlamCommented yesterday
3Seems a bit suspicious - He's just going to let it lay dormant forever because someone had Covid in it? Surely that would just delay the moving in, not prevent it altogether.– komodospCommented 11 hours ago
The tenant doesn’t have Covid. He just pays his rent every month to his landlord. On the other hand, there is a scammer who pretends to be the landlord, taking your money and eventually will disappear.