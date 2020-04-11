I left Canada for SE Asia in January 2020, and this will be first year that I'm filing to the CRA from outside of the country, so there are a few things that are unclear to me. I'll probably talk to an accountant to get more advice but I thought I'd also ask in a public forum to get advice from a wider audience.

I was renting my principal residence out on Airbnb for a portion of the year before I left the country, and I have found someone who would like to take over management of the Airbnb.

If I am earning Airbnb revenue from a property that I own in Canada, does that constitute a significant 'economic tie' to Canada, and jeopardize my non-residency status?

On Page 1 of the income tax return, what do I put for my address in the 'Identification' section? See screenshot:

identification and other information

There is a 'province' field, and no 'country' field, so I don't see how I can enter a non-Canadian mailing address.

On Page 1, there is also an 'information about your residence' section:

information about your residence

Next year, when I file my income tax return for 2020, I will need to put the date of my departure from Canada in the "If you became or ceased to be a resident of Canada for income tax purposes in 2020, enter the date of" section.

What would I put for these other two questions:

'Enter your province or territory of residence on December 31, 2020'

'Enter the province or territory where you currently reside if it is not the same as your mailing address above'

?