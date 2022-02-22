I am currently a H1B visa holder, and have been a resident (for tax purposes) for the last few years. I got married in Dec 2021, and my wife (who will be traveling to the US soon on an H4 visa for the first time) was not a US resident/citizen on Dec 31 2021. We are planning to file the tax returns jointly for this year, and I want to have her treated as a US resident as part of this return. From my research, I believe the following are the steps I need to take to make that happen - would be great to know if that's correct, and if anyone has additional suggestions.

Draft a declaration about my wife being a non-resident, and me wanting to treat her as a resident for tax purposes, signed by both of us - as part of the 2022 return. Fill out the usual Form 1040 listing both myself and my wife on it, leaving my wife's SSN field blank. Apply for an ITIN simultaneously with the 1040, using Form W-7. Add my wife's international income using Form 2555, and use the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (Part VII) to remove her tax liability. File returns by mail as opposed to online, because it includes an ITIN application.

Am I missing anything else?