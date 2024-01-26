I have been working as a postdoc in California since February 1, 2023. My first entry to the USA on a J1 visa was on January 27, 2023. My contract with the university is ending soon, hence, I will be leaving on February 2, 2024. I find the tax filing details quite confusing. Despite planning to hire a tax expert, I've learned that the W2 form will be received in February. Given that I'll be in another country by then, where no one has knowledge of USA income taxes, I might need to file my taxes myself. I have a few questions and would be grateful for any assistance:

From the information I've gathered, it seems I need to submit these forms: Form 8843, Form 1040 or Form 1040NR, Form 540 or 540NR. Should I file the NR (1040NR and 540NR) forms or the resident forms?

Since my family did not accompany me to the USA, and my wife is not filing her income tax in the USA, should I choose "married filing separately"? Additionally, I have dependents back at home; can I claim them while filing US income tax, or do the forms specifically ask for dependents in the USA?

I'm aware that my federal income taxes were overly withheld, but due to an issue with my university account, I believe my state taxes were under-withheld. Is there a way to rectify this (pay the remaining state taxes) before I receive the W2? I'm asking because sending any US dollars out of my current country of permanent residence is challenging due to a severe economic crisis. This becomes more complicated if I have to file 540NR, as e-filing won't be possible, and I'm uncertain about managing to send a USD cheque back to the USA.

Any advice or suggestions are appreciated.