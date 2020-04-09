Looking at Ally bank (https://www.ally.com/bank/view-rates/), a 12-month CD has the same APY as a savings account. (9-month CDs are an even lower APY).

Money in a CD is locked up for 12-months, with a penalty for early withdrawal. Money in a Savings can be withdrawn any time, but withdrawals are limited to 6 per statement cycle.

What would be the reason for choosing a CD over a Savings Account? About the only reason I can think of is the interest rate in a CD is locked in, while it is variable (could go down) in a Savings.

What else am I missing?