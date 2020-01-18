I see on Ally Financial's website that a 3-month certificate of deposit (CD) has an annual percentage yield (APY) of 0.75% whereas the saving account has an APY of 1.60%. This surprises me because I thought CDs offer less liquidity than saving accounts for the same level of risk, and subsequently would have guessed that the APY of any CDs at a given bank would always be higher than the APY of savings accounts at the same bank.

